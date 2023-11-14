DALALS (KDAF) — If you love churros and you love milkshakes, Churro on Top is the place to be!

Owner, Anum Khan, had a craving for a milkshake but felt like dipping a churro into the milkshake would be a perfect pairing. Khan’s husband who has a background in business, encouraged her to turn this craving into a reality. The two traveled to Spain to understand the history behind churros and how to create the perfect recipe.

Churro on Top is made up of over 30 different churro and milkshake combinations. Khan explained that it was important to ensure she was providing her guests with quality products. Most of the toppings and items used to make these creations are also organic.

Not a fan of milkshakes? No worries! They also offer churro creations on their own and recently released churro boxes that can be ordered in a half dozen or dozen quantity just like donuts!

The interior is truly the churro on top here though. With pink walls and classic ice cream parlor stripes, Churro on Top not only makes their desserts Instagram worthy, but the shop itself is too!

The flavors and experience at this gem is well worth the drive for anyone in the DFW area. For more information, visit their website here.