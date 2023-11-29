DALLAS (KDAF) — The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. The foundation has planted over 500 million trees in the last 50 years!

Dan Lambe, CEO of Arbor Day Foundation, chats with Yolonda Williams about the nonprofit’s new study into consumer buying habits and their efforts to help take care of the planet.

A new study from the Arbor Day Foundation shows that consumers are more likely to throw their support and money behind companies engaged in climate action. Lambe explains the purpose behind the study and their interest in learning about buying habits.

“Corporations have a real instrumental role to play in our current climate crisis,” Lambe said. “What we wanted to find out was if consumers were paying attention to that corporate sustainability work. This survey helped us find out that indeed, consumers are paying attention and they’re actually using this information to guide their buying decisions.”

This study proves that consumers have the power to inspire other to step up and do more to protect the planet.

The Arbor Day Foundation works with corporate partners to help the organizations meet their sustainability goals through planting trees in cities and throughout traditional forest land.

To learn more about Arbor Day Foundation and their work, visit their website.