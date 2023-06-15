DALLAS(KDAF)—Temakeria is not only Dallas’s first 2-D restaurant but Texas’ as well.

Just walking into the restaurant is a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

This restaurant boasts a truly unique design that will leave you in awe. The entire restaurant is designed in a 2D style, creating a surreal atmosphere that is both playful and sophisticated.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll feel like you’ve entered a different world. The walls are adorned with 2D art, and the furniture is designed to match the theme. The result is a space that is both whimsical and stylish.

The menu also features other Japanese dishes, such as ramen and sushi. There are options for vegetarians and meat lovers alike, so everyone can find something they love.

The combination of exceptional food and a stunning 2D design make for an unforgettable meal. Don’t miss out on this truly special restaurant.