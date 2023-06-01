DALLAS(KDAF)— Another Round Dallas isn’t just your regular mini golf course.

The mini golf course features colorful murals, sculptures, and even a pickleball court.

Whether you’re a novice or a pro, you can find a course that suits your level. And, of course, no indoor mini-golf experience would be complete without a full bar.

Owner of Another Round, Kendall Spence, proudly showed off the unique course, which is sure to provide hours of entertainment for all ages. It’s the perfect spot for a family outing, date night, or just a night out with friends.

So, if you’re looking for a fun and unique activity in Dallas, make sure to check out this funky indoor mini golf course. It’s sure to be a hit!