DALLAS (KDAF) — We took you to the immersive Monet experience here in town. But here’s one for the ancient history buffs.

There’s no doubt history is a dense subject. So what better way to learn than to actually walk into the story? Right now at Lighthouse Artspace, you can learn all about the life of King Tut.

“We’re talking about one of the most famous figures of one of the most famous ancient periods in history. This is the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, just about 3000 years after his death,” Adam Friedman, executive vice president of Impact Museums, said.

This story is no doubt a lot to take in. Luckily, technology can tell a story in a way that is just as enthralling but more visual and easily digestible.

“When you walk into the galleries, you will be immersed in almost half a million cubic square feet of digital animation. The digital animation is narrated and tells the story of his life, which is considered the oldest set of illustrated stories of all time. These stories were depicted throughout the returns of the pharaohs, including that of this particular story of Tut,” Friedman said.

If you are not a history buff, do not fret. This story is just as accessible to the average person as it is to the most learned of scholars.

“Everyone’s going to get a little something different out of it. There’s enough sophistication for the museum-goer, who has seen the original artifacts or has studied Egyptology. It’s great for the little ones as well who can come in and see the color and the vibrancy of our production and see what it was all about with Tut. Who you’re only learning about in grade school and now it comes to life for them. So it’s really a truly all-ages production,” Friedman said.



Now you have until the end of the year to visit the immersive King Tut experience here at the Lighthouse Artspace. If you want to buy tickets, click here.