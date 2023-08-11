DALLAS(KDAF)—In 2022, M/I Homes made a significant commitment to building 14 homes across the nation, with the proceeds amounting to $2.8 million.

This generous contribution was dedicated to supporting innovative cancer research for Pelotonia, a renowned organization focused on raising funds for cancer research.

The commitment of M/I Homes to supporting cancer research through these benefit homes is commendable. Over the course of 14 years, the Pelotonia community, of which M/I Homes is an integral part, has managed to raise an astounding $258 million.

These funds have been instrumental in advancing research, developing innovative treatments, and providing support to those affected by cancer.

