DALLAS(KDAF)-This organization is Rockwall is ensuring Veterans can have a forever friend through their services.

Patriot Paws trains service dogs for veterans who need one. These dogs are treated with the utmost care from birth until they go off to a home.

There are many pieces to the puzzle at Patriot Paws. Between the training facilities, kennels, and Veteran services, this team has worked hard to change the life of many. Veterans can begin their application online and once approved, they will be put in a pool based on their needs.

From there, the team matches a Vet to a dog based on if the dog is specifically trained for that Vet’s needs.

Once a match has been made, there is a two-week graduation process before they can take their service dog home forever.

Now, pups don’t live as long as humans, but Patriot Paws allows Veterans to grieve after their dog passes and will provide a new service dog or “battle buddy” for free whenever they feel ready!