DALLAS(KDAF)—The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a place, you can find almost anything from turkey legs, sword fights, juggling, and even belly dancing.

A group of ladies, Wings of ISIS & Star Dancers, gave CW33 Stephanie Mendez one-on-one lessons in belly dancing at the festival.

Another fun activity you can catch is The harmless Dancer & Master Juggler, Liam Selvey. In addition to the risky stunts he pulls while juggling, he puts on shows that are simply magical.

In addition to belly dancing and juggling, there are multiple acts every day at the festival you can check out.

You have until May 29, to take advantage of going back in time to the Renaissance age. See you there.