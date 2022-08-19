TOTAL MEN’S PRIMARY CARE SPONSORED CONTENT — For a long time, there have been doctors’ offices and medical providers specifically dedicated to women and women’s health issues.

Now, the trend is to do the same thing for men, and we’re checking out a facility that is dedicated to them; Total Men’s Primary Care.

“We are a group of healthcare and technology geeks who want to help men take better care of their health. We’re working to reinvent healthcare by providing high-quality, affordable, accessible, and comfortable healthcare for all of our patients through a blend of design, technology, and a dedicated team,” as their website states.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo took a trip down to Total Men’s Primary Care and shows us more. To see what they’re all about, visit their website by clicking here.