DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever been to Uptown, you’ve probably heard of Truluck’s, or at least driven by it.

This tall restaurant is hard to miss, not only because of its size, but it’s hard to miss such well-dressed people walking in and out of this establishment. And this is by design.

Truluck’s has an upscale dress code where proper attire is required. Its design choices like this and its strict food standards that make this Dallas restaurant perfect for special occasions.

Inside DFW wanted to learn more about Truluck’s and talked to culinary director Brian Wubbena for more.

To book your reservation, click here.