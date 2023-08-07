DALLAS(KDAF)-Sean Antonello, an owner of notable wine events and a wine consultant, made a stop inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo.

Known for his unique approach to wine education, Sean sets himself apart with his ability to educate people about wine through his rapping skills. Through his clever lyrics and energetic performances, Sean breaks down the complexities of wine in a relatable and accessible manner.

By merging the worlds of wine and music, he creates a dynamic and exciting atmosphere that captivates audiences. In addition to wine consulting, Antonello can also provide DJ entertainment and MC services.

If you are interested in attending one of Sean’s events or booking him as a consultant for your own wine-related endeavors, be sure to check out his website.