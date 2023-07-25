DALLAS(KDAF)-The Solar Car Challenge is an exciting event that is bringing high school students from across the nation together.

This unique challenge combines innovation, teamwork, and renewable energy to create an unforgettable experience for participants.

The Solar Car Challenge is a competition that focuses on designing, building, and racing solar-powered cars.

High school students from different parts of the country come together to showcase their engineering skills and creativity in constructing these sustainable vehicles. The challenge enables students to gain hands-on experience in the field of renewable energy and promotes the importance of sustainability in the automotive industry.

