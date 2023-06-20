DALLAS(KDAF)—Pizzeria Flora is an excellent restaurant that prides itself on making pizza with love and from scratch. Located in the heart of the city, this pizzeria is known for its delicious and authentic pizzas that are made with the freshest ingredients available.

The atmosphere at Pizzeria Flora is warm and welcoming, with friendly staff and a cozy dining room. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner for two or a family night out, this pizzeria is the perfect choice.

if you’re looking for an excellent pizzeria that makes pizza with love and from scratch, look no further than Pizzeria Flora. With delicious food, friendly service, and a warm atmosphere, this restaurant is sure to become your new favorite.

Check out Landon Wexler’s full interview where he tries the pizza and checks out the atmosphere inside the restaurant and even speaks with owner.