DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a theme with their restaurant experience.

Sfereco is an Italian food chain with restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but they are not just any Italian food spot. They have a Spaghetti Western theme.

When you walk into Sfereco locations you will be greeted with classic movie posters, red leather seating and, of course, a mural of the legend himself Clint Eastwood.

WATCH the video player for an inside look at how Ryan Carbery, chef at Sfereco Flower Mound, makes one of their signature dishes.

If this has piqued your interest, they have three locations:

Dallas: 1914 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75201

Flower Mound: 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound, TX 75028

Lewisville: 233 W Church St., Lewisville, TX 75057

For more information, click here.