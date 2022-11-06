DALLAS (KDAF) — We are convinced DFW has the best food halls around adding to our list of reasons why is the harvest Hall in great fine.

Next time you’re hungry in Grapevine, there is no excuse not to catch this North Texas food hall. Under one roof of Harvest Hall, they’ve got everything from burgers to chicken sandwiches to even more delicious options.

“Harvest Hall is a new adventure in Grapevine. It’s a gathering spot with about 20,000 square feet of entertainment and food,” Mitch Johnson, director of operations at Harvest Hall, said. “From Third Rail to our seven kitchens and our main bar. It’s an adventure every day and every weekend.”

We know what you’re thinking, ‘There are tons of food halls in North Texas. What makes this one so special?’ We are glad you asked.

“It’s built to look like an old train station. Thus we have the old Cotton Belt train and the Metro right outside our door,” Johnson said.

That’s right, a train station, full equipped with tons of flavorful stops and destinations, including:

Easy Slider

Monkey King Noodle Company

Spuntino

Chick & Biscuit

Arepa

Zatar

Main Line Coffee

Third Rail

If that was enough to reel you in, they are located at 815 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051. Learn more by clicking here.