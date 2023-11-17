DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re stressed about cooking up a feast for the holiday, Aldi can help.

Aldi is reducing prices on over 70 Thanksgiving essentials, so you can feed more people for a low, wallet friendly price.

“Aldi is focused on providing all the Thanksgiving and holiday essentials so we, as shoppers, can enjoy celebrating with friends and family without worrying about those prices,” said Kasim Hardaway, super chef, recipe developer and social media influencer.

Hardaway even shared some of his special recipes, including a Harvest Apple Walnut Stuffing, which incorporates surprising ingredients like bacon and butternut squash.

For more information, visit the Aldi website.