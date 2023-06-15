DALLAS(KDAF)—Merging Vets & Players (MVP) is an organization that aims to help military veterans and professional athletes transition to civilian life.

The organization was founded by Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL player, and Jay Glazer, a sports journalist and TV personality.

MVP has received widespread recognition and support from various individuals and organizations, including former President Barack Obama, professional athletes, and military leaders.

The organization continues to expand its reach and impact, helping more veterans and players achieve success in their post-service careers.

Watch the interview with Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo and MVP Athlete & Dallas Athlete Coordinators Joshua Richey and Dr. Miriam Whitefield above to find out about the organization right here in Dallas.