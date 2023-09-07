William Moore, the CEO of Advanced You, introduces the fue (follicular unit extraction) procedure using a machine called the smart graft, which allows for individual hair follicles to be extracted and implanted without leaving visible scars.

DALLAS (KDAF) — William Moore, the CEO of Advanced You, a Dallas-based anti-aging clinic, discusses hair transplants on Inside DFW.

Moore explains that hair transplants have become popular not only for men but also for women, including procedures for scalps, beards, and eyebrows.

“I don’t want everyone that’s watching your show to think that we could just do this on men. We do men’s scalps, we do women’s gaps, we do men’s beards and we do a lot of women’s eyebrows. I think during the COVID pandemic and every men were on Zoom and they on virtual meetings much more than they had been,” said Moore.

