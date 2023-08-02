DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas Animal Services needs your help finding homes for their animals!

They’re making adoption easier and less of a burden for anyone considering adopting a pet by eliminating adoption fees. Each animal, cat, and dog, come with their required shots, and microchips and is already spayed or neutered.

“We also send every animal home with a $250 vet voucher so that first vet visit is free,” Amanda Atwell, Public Information Coordinator at DAS, said. “So, a lot of those costs associated with adopting a pet, we try to offset those to the best of our ability so people are more incentivized to adopt.”

Whether you’re looking to bring home a cat or a dog, Dallas Animal Services likely has an adoptable animal for you.

“What we constantly have is large dogs,” Atwell said. “We need adoptions and fosters year-round for those large dogs year-round. Since we have so many animals coming into the shelter, and only 300 kennels, we can get into a really tight spot.

We even have an overflow of puppies during puppy season.”

If you love animals but feel you’re not in a position to adopt, you can volunteer at the shelter! You can learn all about their adoptable pets, volunteer opportunities, and more here.