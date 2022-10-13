DALLAS (KDAF) — Leather pieces are one of the hottest fashion trends this season. It’s chilling up everywhere in unexpected ways.

If you want to add some leather to your wardrobe ahead of the colder weather, then look no further than Galleria Dallas. This North Texas shopping monument has tons of options to choose from that will upcycle your wardrobe for the new season.

Watch the video player above to see some great fall looks from Galleria Dallas.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.