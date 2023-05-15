DALLAS(KDAF)— A clothing line that has a mission to spread love and joy while giving back.

Show your mom, wife, or friend you love them by purchasing clothes that come with a lot of love. The founder of Hope Wear Clothing, Cathy Cardenas wants to spread joy through her clothing, with shirts that read ‘blessed’, cool mom and ‘love.

Cardenas said the clothing line was inspired after Covid-19 when she felt there was so much negativity that she wanted to find something that would spread a little love. In collaboration with three charities, she found a way to give back to those in need while selling her clothes.

A portion of the proceeds of the clothing line will benefit Veterans Matters, an organization that finds veterans’ apartments and covers their rent and move-in expenses. The next charity is Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, which provides computer skills and trade education to women. The last charity that is connected is the Whole Mental Health Foundation, whose goal is to provide mental health care to people who are suffering.

To learn more about the charities or even purchase some stylish clothes your self make sure to visit their website