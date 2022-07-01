DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here and that can be a good and bad thing when it comes to doing your makeup.

If you are trying to pull together the perfect weekend fit, you know that makeup is crucial in pulling an outfit together and having a style that can survive the Texas heat is even more critical.

WATCH: Highlighting, contouring tips from Dallas makeup artist Cris Michelle

That’s why Dallas makeup artist is here to show us a great makeup style that works for both the day and night. WATCH for more.

For more from Cris, follow her on Instagram at @makeupby_crismichelle.