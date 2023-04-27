KDAF (DALLAS) — Next time you’re looking to grab a bite at a restaurant but feel like bringing the family dog, Lazy Dog restaurant has you covered.

Here, everybody is treated with top priority – even guests who walk on all fours. It’s nearly ‘im-paw-ssible’ to leave their doors without a wagging tail and a full tummy!

At Lazy Dog, humans eat very well – with handcrafted dishes including their Katsu Chicken Sando, BBQ Bison Meatloaf and the Lumberjack Pancake Tacos, their brunch specialty item. They serve a selection of specialty cocktails too, including their Lazy Dog Old Fashioned, served with a slice of candied bacon.

For those looking to feed their pups, Lazy Dog also has a doggy meal: a rice and veggie bowl served with grilled chicken or hamburger meat. See their whole menu here.