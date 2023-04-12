DALLAS(KDAF)—A grand hotel that will make you feel like you are in a different world.

The Hilton Anatole Hotel has wonders you’ve never seen before. The hotel carries a piece of history with part of the Berlin Wall, which weighs 11,000 pounds.

The hotel has many artifacts just like the Berlin Wall placed throughout the building.

General manager of Hilton Anatole Hotel, Bruce Roy said, “The Hilton Anatole is been in Dallas for about 40 years. And it’s an amazing place. We have 1,606 guestrooms. We have 600,000 square feet of meeting space, including nine ballrooms. We just have amazing facilities. The hotel is home to the largest collection of our in a hotel anywhere”.

If you want to visit the hotel, make sure to plan your stay on the Anatole website.