DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!

Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile.

“This is one of my favorite things in this business. Standing right here, and the kids come in their front door and it’s that Home Alone moment where the hands are on their faces saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cool,'” Dave said.

When you first walk in the door, your jaw will drop. From traditional to modern, they’ve got everything you can think of under one roof: trees, garlands, lights, ribbon, and Santas from all around the world. It doesn’t stop there, they have snowmen, reindeer, polar bears oh my!

Dave pointed out how decorations have come a long way in how durable and sturdy they are compared to back in the day. to prove his point, he demonstrated by stomping on a strand of colorful tree lights.

“When I was a kid, my dad said if you break the lights, you don’t get the presents,” Dave said.

Decorator's Warehouse is located at 3708 W Pioneer Pkwy in Arlington.