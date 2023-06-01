DALLAS(KDAF)—Quarter Acre provides an exciting and intimate dining experience with an ever-changing menu of seasonal and locally sourced produce.

The restaurant’s menu features a wide variety of dishes, ranging from small plates to larger dishes. The atmosphere at Quarter Acre is warm and inviting, with dim lighting and a cozy, inviting ambiance.

For a truly special experience, you can book one of the restaurant’s private dining rooms. These rooms are perfect for a special occasion or a business dinner.

Whether you’re looking for an upscale dining experience or just want to enjoy a relaxed meal, Quarter Acre Restaurant is the perfect place.

Its unique atmosphere, delicious food, and attentive staff make it a great choice for a night out or a special occasion.