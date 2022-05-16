DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Farmers Market has been going on since 1941, offering Dallasites fresh produce made from the hard work of people in the community.

“Today, in the heart of downtown, the Dallas Farmers Market exists to cultivate a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle for all of North Texas,” their website says.

Each month the market features Dallas area businesses and this month they are featuring:

The Market

El Mero Mero

Taqueria La Ventana

Rex’s Seafood & Market

Scardello Artisan Cheese

Job Fair

Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo went to the market and shows us all the fun to be had. For more information, visit dallasfarmersmarket.org.