DALLAS(KDAF)—When you lose your furry friend, how will you grieve?

Inside DFW got a chance to sit with local Pet Chaplains, Karen Duke and Rob Gierka.

Pet chaplains are people who provide spiritual and emotional support to animal guardians and their animals. They offer services such as in-home visits, spiritual counseling, and animal blessings.

Losing a pet is never easy, especially a family pet it can affect the entire family. They provide an understanding and compassionate presence in times of difficulty, such as the loss of a pet, issues of animal behavior, or other life transitions.

You will also receive spiritual guidance, prayer and meditation, animal blessing ceremonies, and energy healing work.

Overall, Pet Chaplains provide a unique and important service to animal guardians and their animals. If you are mourning the loss of your pet, you can get comfort and understanding in times of difficulty and receive spiritual guidance and support.

If you are interested in using some of their services, make sure to visit the Petchaplain website.