DALLAS (KDAF) — Textured hair has notoriously been the forgotten child when it comes to cosmetology.

Finding a stylist that understands how to work with textured, curly hair is a difficult process, and when you finally do manage to find one, the process is long and tasking. One Dallas cosmetologist, though, has found a solution.

Piersten Gaines is the founder of Pressed Roots, a blow-dry bar for textured hair that makes three promises:

They will make your hair health their top priority.

They will respect your time.

They will ensure that you have the best experience they can give you.

From the products they use to the wi-fi they offer, Pressed Roots is about respecting your hair, time and money.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo wanted to learn more about Pressed Roots and talked to the founder herself. For more information and to book an appointment, visit pressedroots.com.