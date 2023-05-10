JAMIE O’Donnel and CO.— With Mother’s Day just around the corner, you can order your mother spring essentials and beauty and wellness products from retailers at a low price, but where should you start?

Burlington has many possibilities for Mother’s Day gifts that will excite anyone’s mother. Whether it’s the latest technology, a special gift basket, or a cozy robe, there are plenty of options to show your appreciation to your Mom from Burlington.

Jenny Anchondo of Inside DFW spoke with Lifestyle expert Jamie O’Donnell, who suggested Burlington’s for a great price on sunglasses, makeup palettes, and candles.

Jamie also suggested visiting MYEYEDR to get your mom some great reading glasses or everyday wear glasses. The company has multiple locations around Dallas and makes the perfect gift.

Even if you are far away from your mom, you can still show your appreciation and send BOXFUL, a hug in a box. You can customize a message for her with a cute stuffed animal all packed inside.

You can learn more about what gifts to buy for your mother by visiting Jamie’s website or watching the interview above.