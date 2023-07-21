DALLAS(KDAF)—Minnie’s Food Pantry is a local organization dedicated to addressing hunger and food insecurity in the community

Founded by Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry has been making a significant impact since its inception.

The pantry operates with a clear mission: to provide nutritious meals and essential resources to individuals and families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Through its various programs and initiatives, Minnie’s Food Pantry aims to alleviate hunger and empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

Learn how the non-profit is making a difference in the community by watching the interview above.