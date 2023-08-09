DALLAS(KDAF)-All Things Flowers is a locally owned, D.I.Y Flower shop located near the Dallas Farmers Market.

The owner found gardening as a hobby and wanted to bring an affordable and fun way to create and shop flowers to the area. When you walk in, there is a flower wall with flowers starting at $2. If shopping for yourself, you can pick as many flower combinations as possible you like.

If shopping for someone else, you can get the owner’s help or pick from pre-made bouquets. The owner, Jasmine, has always had an eye for creativity.

All this also came from her love of creating natural products. She sells handmade bath bombs, soaks, oils, skincare, perfumes, and more!