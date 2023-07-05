DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the heart of Dallas lies an Antique store unlike any other.

Curiosities Antique Store is a collector’s dream, full of items you would only find in your nightmares. The store specializes in wacky items and oddities from all over the world, serving the most curious members of the Dallas community.

“We’re open every single day during the week, seven days a week, you know, it changes every day. So you really have to keep coming back because we buy pretty voraciously. So there’s always new merchandise coming in. So it’s always different.” Co-owner Jason Cohen told us.

Watch our interview with Cohen above and be sure to stop by Curiosities to take a look at their endless supply of oddities.