DALLAS(KDAF)—Usually, it’s a compromise when families go out to eat; either the kids like it or the parents do. However, Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo found a spot that has happy hour for the grownups and play time for the little ones.

Hat Creek has eleven locations across DFW and 26 locations across Texas. Known for its decadent burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. Then, the business took off from there!

Drew joined Jenny at the Coppell location to share what makes it special.

Hat Creek appeals to everyone in the family with a playground for the kids and Happy Hour for the parents. Pair that with delicious food and fresh ingredients, Hat Creek has everything you need for a get-together, Drew said.

Hat Creek has more than 11 burgers to choose from, which are also available as a sandwich or lettuce bun. There are also a variety of salads and bowls that are accommodating to several different diets.

Kids can order the famous “Little Hat” burger or a Hat Dog, grilled cheese, or chicken nuggets. You can pair your food with one of their Shakes, which come in Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, or Cookies and Cream!

They also have specialty shakes like the Nutella Bacon Shake and the Cotton Candy Shake.