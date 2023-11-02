DALLAS (KDAF) — The conference based on the hit TV series The Chosen was a sold out event at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Oct. 14 and 15.

If you missed the hype, don’t worry — we’re taking you behind-the-scenes with an exclusive look at ChosenCon!

Fans at the event got to see details of the show up close, including authentic costumes, props, and set designs used in the show. There were also interviews with the cast and crew, meet and greet opportunities, and interactive displays.

“People want this,” said Katherine Warnock, VP of original content for The Chosen. “There’s definitely hunger for this type of event, especially people who come in and have never experienced The Chosen before. Even our security guards came in and were like, this is the nicest group of people.”