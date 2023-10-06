DALLAS (KDAF) — With summer in the rearview mirror, it’s time to check out the newest fashion trends for cooler weather.

Kathy Buccio, style expert, breaks down the newest styles from Marshalls so you can look good on a budget.

Here are the top 5 fashion trends for fall:

Prints and pattern: From animal print to stripes to tartan, patterns are in season.

Color palettes: Warm colors are traditional for fall, but bright pops of color are stylish, too.

Textures: Soft suede, smooth velvet, and buttery leather — try adding some texture to your wardrobe.

Statement pieces: Plan your outfit around a statement piece that’s really going to wow.

Traditional cold weather pieces: Think warm coats and fuzzy boots.

“That’s the thing with Marshalls,” Buccio said. “They are so budget conscious because we want to be able to look good, feel good, without compromising that style and that quality.”

