Frisco (KDAF) — A 25,000 square foot Barbie attraction is now open in Frisco, with everything from a full sized Barbie DreamCamper Van to the “Museum of Barbie”.

World of Barbie is an immersive experience produced by Mattel, live entertainment company Kilburn Live, and global events leader IMG.

Lucy Treadway, Kilburn Media Producer and Spokesperson said the attraction will allow fans of all generations the unique opportunity to step directly into an inspiring world where they can explore a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse and try out several Barbie careers displayed in various interactive rooms.

“Visitors can experience the Barbie DreamHouse, Barbie DreamCamper Van, Barbie Interstellar Rocket, You Can Be Anything TV Network, Museum of Barbie, and so much more,” Treadway said.

The exhibit previously welcoming more than 250,000 guests in Toronto and Los Angeles, including multiple extensions due to overwhelming demand, Treadway said.

World of Barbie in DFW will also continue the successful after-hours and special events from Los Angeles including Sips After Sunset, a recurring event, where guests 21+ are invited to enjoy World of Barbie with the addition of DJ-driven music and themed cocktails and bites, hosted by special guest influencers.

World of Barbie Dallas tickets are currently on-sale through January. Check the website for ticket and special event updates.