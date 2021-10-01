Infrastructure package reaches stalemate between progressive and moderate Democrats

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Progressive and moderate Democrats are at a stalemate on how to proceed with President Biden’s infrastructure package.

“We will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Jayapal says the infrastructure bill alone has negative effects on climate change. She and other progressives refuse to budge from the $3.5 trillion price tag over 10 years for the reconciliation bill.

“96% of Democrats in the House and the Senate support that number. We have 4% that would like something different,” Jayapal said.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is part of that 4% and says $1.5 trillion is his limit.

“I brought the 1.5, as you’ve seen I think by now, the 1.5 was always done from my heart, and basically what we could do to not jeopardize, jeopardize our economy,” Manchin said.

Republicans have kept themselves out of these discussions, as they have made their standpoint clear on the reconciliation bill.

“I think the majority, overwhelming amount of our members are gonna vote no because they don’t view it as an infrastructure bill,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wanted to put the infrastructure bill up for a vote Thursday night, but pushed it back to Friday. Both progressives and moderates say they are ready to negotiate.

The House will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Friday, but there is no clear time as to when a vote could happen.