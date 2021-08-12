Idaho Native leads cross walk through Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Idaho who has a mission to carry a cross through Texas made his way into Wichita Falls earlier Wednesday.

Benji Sarceda Prieto is from Idaho but he recently has been living in New Mexico. That’s where he says God put it on his heart to start his cross and me walk.

Prieto who has struggled with addiction in the past says the walk has inspired him to touch as many lives as he can and help those who may be in need and he says the people of Wichita Falls have inspired him to keep his walk going.

“The faith, everybody coming to my aid, that’s what God wants, that’s what Jesus wants. He wants us to be there for each other and how powerful prayer is amongst each other. It’s miracles, it saves people’s lives,” said Prieto.

The cross that he is carrying on his shoulders is about 13 feet long with a five-and-a-half foot span. Prieto says he isn’t sure of where he will end his cross and me walk but that he will continue to go wherever God leads him.