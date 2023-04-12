DALLAS (KDAF) – Gen Z has ditched human relationships for furry companions.

OnePoll polled 2,000 pet owners on behalf of Synchrony and found that Gen Zers prefer to see their pets happier rather than their partners. Gen Z had a 21% higher rate compared to other generations, according to the study.

One Pol said, ” 72% of Gen Zers and Gen Xers would rather save money for pet expenses than go on vacation”.

Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Synchrony Pets, said “Many Gen Z pet parents are first-timers and the costs to care for a pet can be surprising. For that reason, we want pet parents to have a deeper understanding of what to expect financially and knowledge of the flexible payment solutions that are available to help them manage the costs of care throughout their pet’s lifetime”.

Recently-released data from the U.S. Census said about half of all households in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area own a pet.