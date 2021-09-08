Hurricane Ida: The numbers behind the storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s only been ten days since Hurricane Ida devasted the Louisiana coast. The storm slammed into Louisiana before moving up across the country, leaving a path of destruction. CW39 Meteorologist Star Harvey gives us a look at some of the shocking numbers from Ida.
- Child tax credit: Only 4 payments left, with one coming up next weekIn a continued effort to help struggling families, the federal government is sending out four more advance child tax credit payments to many parents this year, with another one coming up shortly.
- Ohio porch gargoyle raises $330K after nasty notes from ‘Karen’ next doorFrank the Gargoyle has raised more than $330,000 for organizations like the House of Bread, Crayons to Classrooms and Hospice of Dayton, among others.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Texas Gov. Abbott’s ‘deep ignorance’ on abortion and rape is dangerousU.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed controversial comments Texas Governor Abbott made Tuesday about the state’s newly enacted restrictive abortion laws.
- Report: Drug feud suspected in murder of nine men inside home in ChihuahuaEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police are investigating the execution-style murder of nine men in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, which local media are attributing to a feud between two drug gangs.
- Iconic images document enormity of 9/11 attacksThe terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others.