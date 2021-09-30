Hurricane Hunters see stars in the eye of Hurricane Sam

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic Ocean continues to be very strong. In fact, it has been a major hurricane for five consecutive days. We know it’s major because its winds were recently measured by NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters. These are the folks who fly into hurricanes to drop weather instruments and collect data. This gives us a good idea of the storm’s exact location, winds and pressure, which then helps with forecast computer models.

In the video below, CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger shows us the incredible picture taken from the window of the plane as they flew into the eye of the storm with a clear view of the starry sky above.

Wow! Hurricane hunters had a clear view of the stars last night in the middle of major hurricane #Sam. https://t.co/L0dXR2qltV — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) September 30, 2021

Hurricane Sam could potentially be major for three more days, which would put it on a short list of just seven other Atlantic storms on record (since the 1960s) to be major for at least a week.

KIAH

In other tropics news, Victor recently formed, marking the 20th named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season. That makes this the third most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.

KIAH