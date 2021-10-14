HS Football Showdown: Wylie v. Naaman Forest
October 14 2021 07:00 pm

HS Football Highlight: female kicker for Denton Ryan Raiders kicks extra point in game versus The Colony Cougars

DALLAS (KDAF) — Our sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie joined our show to preview this week’s high school football game between the Wylie Pirates and Naaman Forest Rangers.

But before that, he also highlighted a special moment from last week’s showdown between the Denton Ryan Raiders and The Colony Cougars.

Ally Kolba is a kicker for the Denton Ryan Raiders and during their game against The Colony Cougars, she kicked an extra point.

Kolba says she was inspired by Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt University.

