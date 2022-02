Actor, host, producer, and bestselling author, Mario Lopez shares how you can have him crash your big game day party and why he teamed up with Ibotta to help families in need. Ibotta is a rewards app that aims to provide cash back to consumers on everyday purchases and for this years Super Bowl, the company is donating one dollar to Feeding America for every pizza redemption made through the app.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb 3, 2022.