How to safely find childcare during COVID-19 pandemic, according to the ChildCareGroup

Parents are currently trying to figure out what the safest options are if they have to send their children back to school or to a childcare center.

Tori Mannes, President and CEO of the ChildcareGroup, offers some advice on how to do this safely.

Simply put, she says follow what she calls ‘the abc’s’.

A is for ask, meaning ask a lot of questions. Ask if the center has implemented all of the CDC guidelines to protect against COVID-19. What is the drop off policy? Are parents allowed into the center?

B is for be informed. Check out the center’s record and their licenses.

C is for count. What is the child-to-teacher ratio?

For more information on the ChildCareGroup, visit childcaregroup.org