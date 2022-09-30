DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s favorite drive-thru that doesn’t sell burgers or chicken sandwiches is celebrating October like never before alongside National Taco Day.

The national holiday is set for Oct. 4 and Taco Bell isn’t missing out on all of the fun, but you’ll have to pay attention to get in on it. “For just one day, Taco Bell Rewards members can sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass to redeem a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app,” a press release said.

The return of this digital taco subscription will be for a limited time and Taco Bell rewards members will be able to sign up for the pass which will allow diners to redeem one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for just $10. It’s all going down on Oct. 4.

International fans can celebrate the taco holiday by participating in Taco T@g – the world’s biggest game of tag on social media. A wild and outrageous video celebrating National Taco Day will be posted on Taco Bell’s various international social accounts with the call to action to tag a friend.

The fast food giant said, “Through the pass, fans can redeem any one of the HOT! Taco Bell classics including the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos® Locos Tacos and the Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme.

“To unlock the daily taco tastings, Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days!”

To learn more about this delicious taco-filled offer, click here.