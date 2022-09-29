DALLAS (KDAF) — No productive morning is complete without your morning cup of joe, and to celebrate National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ has a deal you won’t want to miss.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Dunkin’ loyalty members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The offer is valid for the following items:

Dunkin’ Original Blend : Balanced and smooth, our famous Dunkin’ Original Blend medium roast coffee is available hot or iced.

: Balanced and smooth, our famous Dunkin’ Original Blend medium roast coffee is available hot or iced. Dunkin’ Midnight : Dunkin’s darkest roast yet! Part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, Dunkin’ Midnight is a hot coffee with a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa.

: Dunkin’s darkest roast yet! Part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, Dunkin’ Midnight is a hot coffee with a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa. Dunkin’ Decaf: Looking for one delicious cup of Dunkin’ coffee, hold the caffeine? Dunkin’ Decaf delivers the same smooth flavor as our Original Blend without skipping a beat.

If you aren’t a loyalty member, don’t worry. For those who sign up to be a loyalty member on National Coffee Day, you can get your next cup of coffee at Dunkin’ free.

*Coffee excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Excludes gift card purchases. Offer valid 9/29/2022. Limit one free coffee per member. Offer not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders on the Dunkin’ app.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.