How to conserve water at home

HOUSTON (KIAH) Water is a term among the most searched this week. Summer is the time when folks search it most. This summer, water is searched online more than ever in the U.S..

So we wanted to share some ways to conserve water in your home.

Check your toilet for leaks. … Stop using your toilet as an ashtray or wastebasket. … Put a plastic bottle in your toilet tank. … Take shorter showers. … Install water-saving shower heads or flow restrictors. … Take baths. … Turn off the water while brushing your teeth. … Turn off the water while shaving.

MORE ways to conserve water