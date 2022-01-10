DALLAS (KDAF) — The surgeon general has released an advisory alarming people to a mental health crisis for America’s youth.

According to the CDC, one in five children in the U.S. has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Of those with a disorder, only 20% receive specialized mental health care. In Texas, more than 550,000 children and adolescents have severe mental health needs.

Dr. Stephanie Robertson, director of the Tarleton Center for Child Well-Being at Tarleton State University, joined the Morning After to talk about what the center is doing to combat this crisis.