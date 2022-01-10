DALLAS (KDAF) — The surgeon general has released an advisory alarming people to a mental health crisis for America’s youth.

According to the CDC, one in five children in the U.S. has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Of those with a disorder, only 20% receive specialized mental health care. In Texas, more than 550,000 children and adolescents have severe mental health needs.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Dr. Stephanie Robertson, director of the Tarleton Center for Child Well-Being at Tarleton State University, joined the Morning After to talk about what the center is doing to combat this crisis.