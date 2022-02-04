DALLAS (KDAF) — Just in case you didn’t know some snow made its way to North Texas on Thursday and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has some numbers on just how much a portion of the Lone Star State saw.

Thursday night, NWS Fort Worth tweeted out an official and public snowfall/sleet accumulation report for the region. Three to five inches of snow fell north and west of the Metroplex with lighter amounts falling in the southeast.

NWS says they will continue to refine their map as they receive more information on snow and sleet accumulation.

NWS Fort Worth